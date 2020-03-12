2702 Grant Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed garage internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 11/15/19 a Furnished Master Bedroom Suite and Bath, in a 3-bedroom, 2-1/2 bath 2 story townhouse, with Central A/C & heating! Call Lynne at; 310-918-2738



Non-Smoking building (in/out) which is a “3-On-A-Lot-Townhome HOA" property.



Your master suite (approx 325 sq/ft) has a large private master bathroom, along with your private balcony, all connected together on the 2nd floor. The master bath is for your sole use and includes a walk-in shower, separate tub, toilet, and very large double vanity sink/counters, drawers/cabinet space & mirror.



The townhouse has 2 bedrooms downstairs (master suite is upstairs). 1 bedroom downstairs is rented to a long-time (6+ years) female roommate, with her own bath. She is very quiet, neat/clean, and courteous "roommate" who shares the townhome. The 2nd downstairs bedroom is for my business and occasional overnight use.



SHARED AREAS/ROOMS/ITEMS are; clothes washer/ dryer, (in garage) full kitchen with pans/pots, utensils, living with TV/DVD, dining room, and the ½-bathroom at the top of the stairs, and perhaps the use of 2 (1-mens/1-women's) bicycles.



ALL UTILITIES PAID! Gas/electric/water, internet/ cable/TV/WiFi, and a cleaning service that comes by every other week to do a basic cleaning of common areas and all 3 bathrooms.



GARAGE PARKING w/OPENER; for 1 medium-size or smaller car/SUV or you could use it for storage instead. Large Vehicles, Trucks/SUV’s don’t fit into the garage, but there is street parking.



WHAT’S INCLUDED IN YOUR PRIVATE 2nd FLOOR MASTER SUITE;

King bed, nightstands, lamps, wall-mounted flat-screen TV, DVD, desk, dresser, silent ceiling fan, (w/blackout for windows included if you like), 2 closets; 1 very large clothes closet, w/mirrored sliding doors and professionally installed closet organizer, and the other closet is like a coat closet. Large private balcony, propane grill, (just refill the tank as needed) shade awning and a 4 person bar-height table and chairs to enjoy. Plus you can try your “green-thumb” at container gardening if you like!



I live/stay about 2 miles away, also in N. Redondo Beach and I’m available to show/answer questions and help out by phone/text, and in-person of course. 310-918-2738.



I pay for; all utilities!! Internet, Wifi, Cable TV, gas (cooking/heating) electricity, and all water! Email/call me for rental info/application @ Lynne8@verizon.net, and or call my cell, 310-918-2738



NOT INCLUDED; Linens/Sheets/Towles, toiletries/personal items, cleaning supplies/soaps etc, propane for the BBQ.



Thanks for looking, Lynne