2622 Grant Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This North Redondo Beach detached Townhouse is huge! With no common walls and a private backyard, this property has the feel of a single-family home. There is a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, and galley kitchen. Hardwood flooring and Spanish tile throughout the ground floor. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The large master bedroom is complete with an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, fireplace, and balcony. The additional bedrooms are above average in size. For your convenience, the included washer and dryer are located upstairs. There is a direct access 2-car garage with ample storage space. This property is centrally located close to shopping, entertainment, and the beach. PETS OK. Please submit applications via RentSpree at: https://apply.link/2Dz84Cc