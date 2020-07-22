All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

2622 Grant Avenue

Location

2622 Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This North Redondo Beach detached Townhouse is huge! With no common walls and a private backyard, this property has the feel of a single-family home. There is a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, and galley kitchen. Hardwood flooring and Spanish tile throughout the ground floor. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The large master bedroom is complete with an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, fireplace, and balcony. The additional bedrooms are above average in size. For your convenience, the included washer and dryer are located upstairs. There is a direct access 2-car garage with ample storage space. This property is centrally located close to shopping, entertainment, and the beach. PETS OK. Please submit applications via RentSpree at: https://apply.link/2Dz84Cc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 Grant Avenue have any available units?
2622 Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2622 Grant Avenue have?
Some of 2622 Grant Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 Grant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2622 Grant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2622 Grant Avenue offers parking.
Does 2622 Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2622 Grant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 2622 Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2622 Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2622 Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2622 Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2622 Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
