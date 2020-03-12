Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

2620 Gates Unit B Available 03/01/20 Large Entertainers Townhome In Redondo Beach - Welcome home to 2620 Gates Avenue Unit B in Redondo Beach! This freshly painted townhome features vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an oversized living room with fireplace and bright kitchen and living room. Entertain guests in the large, private yard. Featuring an attached two car garage, this home has ample storage. Conveniently located near the beach, retail amenities and the South Bay Galleria Mall. Come quick!



(RLNE4670517)