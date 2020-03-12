All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

2620 Gates Unit B

2620 Gates Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Gates Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2620 Gates Unit B Available 03/01/20 Large Entertainers Townhome In Redondo Beach - Welcome home to 2620 Gates Avenue Unit B in Redondo Beach! This freshly painted townhome features vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an oversized living room with fireplace and bright kitchen and living room. Entertain guests in the large, private yard. Featuring an attached two car garage, this home has ample storage. Conveniently located near the beach, retail amenities and the South Bay Galleria Mall. Come quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Gates Unit B have any available units?
2620 Gates Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2620 Gates Unit B have?
Some of 2620 Gates Unit B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Gates Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Gates Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Gates Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 Gates Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2620 Gates Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Gates Unit B offers parking.
Does 2620 Gates Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Gates Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Gates Unit B have a pool?
No, 2620 Gates Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Gates Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2620 Gates Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Gates Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 Gates Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 Gates Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2620 Gates Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
