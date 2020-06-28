All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

2615 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
End Unit 3bR 3BA Dtached Home with Nice Private Patio -

3 Bedrooms and 3 full baths and custom kitchen. Just a few steps to bike and walking path access. Minutes to the freeway, beach, shopping at the Galleria and the new South Bay South Center. Custom maple cabinets compliment the granite counter tops and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and warm fireplace in the living area with direct access to the outdoor patio from both the living area and master bedroom. Master bath invites you to relax in the spa tub surrounded by custom tile. Pet owners will appreciate the private yard in the rear. Walking distance to the Perry Park ball fields, teen and senior centers. Lots of choices from this location.
bedroom and full bathroom downstairs and 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms Upstairs

(RLNE2556033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C have any available units?
2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C have?
Some of 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C is pet friendly.
Does 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C offer parking?
No, 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C does not offer parking.
Does 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C have a pool?
No, 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C have accessible units?
No, 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 Vanderbilt Ln #C does not have units with air conditioning.
