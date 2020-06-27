2610 185th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE: WED. 10/2 @ 5- 5:30PM, FRI. 10/4 @ 5- 5:30PM, SAT 10/5 @ 10- 10:30AM.

Please call our office at (310) 793-9500 if you would like to attend any of those dates.



3-bedroom, 1 Full Bath Single Family House



This home has been updated and features:

-New Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room (4 total)

-New Window Blinds

-Vinyl Plank flooring throughout

-Updated and bright kitchen with stone counters and new cabinets

-Stove is included

-Front yard and large backyard with new landscaping. Backyard with sprinkler system so grass can grow. Owner will provide a gardening service 2x per month to mow, edge, and blow off the property. Gardener will also maintain the sprinkler system.

-2-Car Garage with driveway

-Laundry hookups available inside garage

-New exterior paint



Tenant to pay all utilities aside from the monthly gardening service.



1-Year Lease Term



Cross Streets: West of Inglewood Avenue, and North of 190th Street



Just 10-15 minutes away from the beach, Hermosa Beach Pier, and Redondo Beach Pier. Easy freeway access to the 405 (just go north on Inglewood Ave).



Less than 5 minutes away from South Bay Galleria Mall.



Apply Online Today [www.wemanageproperty.com]

R.E.M.S. Inc.

(310) 793-9500

2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.