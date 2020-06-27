All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated October 14 2019 at 7:08 PM

2610 185th Street

2610 185th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2610 185th Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE: WED. 10/2 @ 5- 5:30PM, FRI. 10/4 @ 5- 5:30PM, SAT 10/5 @ 10- 10:30AM.
Please call our office at (310) 793-9500 if you would like to attend any of those dates.

3-bedroom, 1 Full Bath Single Family House

This home has been updated and features:
-New Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room (4 total)
-New Window Blinds
-Vinyl Plank flooring throughout
-Updated and bright kitchen with stone counters and new cabinets
-Stove is included
-Front yard and large backyard with new landscaping. Backyard with sprinkler system so grass can grow. Owner will provide a gardening service 2x per month to mow, edge, and blow off the property. Gardener will also maintain the sprinkler system.
-2-Car Garage with driveway
-Laundry hookups available inside garage
-New exterior paint

Tenant to pay all utilities aside from the monthly gardening service.

1-Year Lease Term

Cross Streets: West of Inglewood Avenue, and North of 190th Street

Just 10-15 minutes away from the beach, Hermosa Beach Pier, and Redondo Beach Pier. Easy freeway access to the 405 (just go north on Inglewood Ave).

Less than 5 minutes away from South Bay Galleria Mall.

Apply Online Today [www.wemanageproperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

