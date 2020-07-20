2608 Mathews Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful, rear unit of a 3-on-a-lot townhome with it's own private back yard area! This lovely 3 bedroom/2-1/2 bathroom home has been updated over the years and was just freshly painted inside. As you enter the home you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms with brand new laminate flooring and sliding glass doors going out to the lush backyard area. There is also a full bathroom to accommodate these 2 rooms. As you go upstairs, you'll notice the high vaulted ceilings in the living room, along with an inviting fireplace, an updated powder room, and 2 balconies, perfect for BBQ's, relaxing or entertaining. The bright, open kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. There are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living room,dining room, master bedroom and on the stairs. The master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet, a master bathroom with a spa tub and shower and french doors leading out to a balcony. There's even a laundry room and 2 car attached garage with direct access into home and plenty of storage.This fabulous home is located close to the beach, shopping, restaurants, excellent schools not far from the freeway! Must see this beauty! Please contact listing agent Sherry LaMaison RE/MAX Estate Properties for more information or to schedule a private viewing (310)849-6539 or SLMoonbeam@aol.com