All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2608 Mathews Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2608 Mathews Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

2608 Mathews Avenue

2608 Mathews Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2608 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, rear unit of a 3-on-a-lot townhome with it's own private back yard area! This lovely 3 bedroom/2-1/2 bathroom home has been updated over the years and was just freshly painted inside. As you enter the home you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms with brand new laminate flooring and sliding glass doors going out to the lush backyard area. There is also a full bathroom to accommodate these 2 rooms. As you go upstairs, you'll notice the high vaulted ceilings in the living room, along with an inviting fireplace, an updated powder room, and 2 balconies, perfect for BBQ's, relaxing or entertaining. The bright, open kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. There are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living room,dining room, master bedroom and on the stairs. The master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet, a master bathroom with a spa tub and shower and french doors leading out to a balcony. There's even a laundry room and 2 car attached garage with direct access into home and plenty of storage.This fabulous home is located close to the beach, shopping, restaurants, excellent schools not far from the freeway! Must see this beauty! Please contact listing agent Sherry LaMaison RE/MAX Estate Properties for more information or to schedule a private viewing (310)849-6539 or SLMoonbeam@aol.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Mathews Avenue have any available units?
2608 Mathews Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2608 Mathews Avenue have?
Some of 2608 Mathews Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Mathews Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Mathews Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Mathews Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Mathews Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2608 Mathews Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Mathews Avenue offers parking.
Does 2608 Mathews Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Mathews Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Mathews Avenue have a pool?
No, 2608 Mathews Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Mathews Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2608 Mathews Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Mathews Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Mathews Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Mathews Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Mathews Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles