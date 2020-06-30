All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

2604 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Wonderful townhome with its grassy yard in beautiful condition. This 3 bedroom home features wood flooring, shutters, extensive use of molding and recessed lighting. Dramatic vaulted ceilings add to the open feeling of this great townhome. The kitchen has stone countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and a nice eating area. The great room opens to a spacious deck for dining or relaxing. The sumptuous Master Suite features a spa-like jet tub, separate shower, dual sinks and His and Her closets. The laundry room has washer and dryer included. Lots of light from the many windows and skylight. A delightful townhome to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Carnegie Lane have any available units?
2604 Carnegie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2604 Carnegie Lane have?
Some of 2604 Carnegie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Carnegie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Carnegie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Carnegie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Carnegie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2604 Carnegie Lane offer parking?
No, 2604 Carnegie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Carnegie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 Carnegie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Carnegie Lane have a pool?
No, 2604 Carnegie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Carnegie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2604 Carnegie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Carnegie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 Carnegie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Carnegie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Carnegie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

