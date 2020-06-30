2604 Carnegie Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

Wonderful townhome with its grassy yard in beautiful condition. This 3 bedroom home features wood flooring, shutters, extensive use of molding and recessed lighting. Dramatic vaulted ceilings add to the open feeling of this great townhome. The kitchen has stone countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and a nice eating area. The great room opens to a spacious deck for dining or relaxing. The sumptuous Master Suite features a spa-like jet tub, separate shower, dual sinks and His and Her closets. The laundry room has washer and dryer included. Lots of light from the many windows and skylight. A delightful townhome to call home.