2603 Vail Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 North Redondo Beach
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
The brick steps through the white picket fence lead you to the home of your dreams. Notice the living room w/soaring ceilings and a beautiful bay window with east facing light shining through the plantation shutters. Enjoy the fall weather by lounging in the family room w/the romantic fireplace. Through sliding glass doors is a truly remarkable brick patio for enjoying the ocean breeze. The upgraded kitchen includes luxurious quartz counter top with recessed lighting and a spacious garden window. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with vaulted cathedral ceilings and a fabulous upgraded master bathroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
