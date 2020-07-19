2603 Vail Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

The brick steps through the white picket fence lead you to the home of your dreams. Notice the living room w/soaring ceilings and a beautiful bay window with east facing light shining through the plantation shutters.

Enjoy the fall weather by lounging in the family room w/the romantic fireplace. Through sliding glass doors is a truly remarkable brick patio for enjoying the ocean breeze. The upgraded kitchen includes luxurious quartz counter top with recessed lighting and a spacious garden window. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with vaulted cathedral ceilings and a fabulous upgraded master bathroom

The brick steps through the white picket fence lead you to the home of your dreams. Notice the living room w/soaring ceilings and a beautiful bay window with east facing light shining through the plantation shutters.

Enjoy the fall weather by lounging in the family room w/the romantic fireplace. Through sliding glass doors is a truly remarkable brick patio for enjoying the ocean breeze. The upgraded kitchen includes luxurious quartz counter top with recessed lighting and a spacious garden window. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with vaulted cathedral ceilings and a fabulous upgraded master bathroom