Redondo Beach, CA
2603 Vail Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2603 Vail Avenue

2603 Vail Avenue · No Longer Available
Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

2603 Vail Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
The brick steps through the white picket fence lead you to the home of your dreams. Notice the living room w/soaring ceilings and a beautiful bay window with east facing light shining through the plantation shutters.
Enjoy the fall weather by lounging in the family room w/the romantic fireplace. Through sliding glass doors is a truly remarkable brick patio for enjoying the ocean breeze. The upgraded kitchen includes luxurious quartz counter top with recessed lighting and a spacious garden window. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with vaulted cathedral ceilings and a fabulous upgraded master bathroom
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

