Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:33 AM

2603 Grant Avenue

Location

2603 Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
4-Bedroom Townhome located in one of the three (Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, and Hermosa Beach) sister Beach Cities in the South Bay of Los Angeles! This property is a beautiful two-story home in Redondo Beach that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you want to entertain in its open concept with masterful integration of living and dining room, bathed in natural light from the large sliding French doors, skylight and windows, move in start or grow a family, this home has got the space and atmosphere. Delight in those California summer weekends with friends and family while barbecuing on your ample balcony. Enjoy its airy second-level Master Bedroom with double door entry, walk-in closet, high ceiling, and en suite with double sinks, a Travertine standalone shower, spa bathtub, and separate water closet as well as sliding glass doors allowing beautiful natural light in. Come home to a brilliant kitchen which includes Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Also in the second level is a guest powder room, and bedroom #2 that may be used as a nursery, office or fitness area. Downstairs level features bedroom number 3 & 4, full bathroom, laundry area, under staircase storage and door leading to attached 2-car garage. Close proximity to piers, parks, Silicon Beach, LAX, marina, water sport activities, 405 freeway entrances, Metro Green Line, Downtown Los Angeles, Air Force Base, Galleria, entertainment, shopping, and many dining options!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Grant Avenue have any available units?
2603 Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2603 Grant Avenue have?
Some of 2603 Grant Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2603 Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2603 Grant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Grant Avenue offers parking.
Does 2603 Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 2603 Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2603 Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 Grant Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
