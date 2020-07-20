2603 Grant Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill garage hot tub

4-Bedroom Townhome located in one of the three (Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, and Hermosa Beach) sister Beach Cities in the South Bay of Los Angeles! This property is a beautiful two-story home in Redondo Beach that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you want to entertain in its open concept with masterful integration of living and dining room, bathed in natural light from the large sliding French doors, skylight and windows, move in start or grow a family, this home has got the space and atmosphere. Delight in those California summer weekends with friends and family while barbecuing on your ample balcony. Enjoy its airy second-level Master Bedroom with double door entry, walk-in closet, high ceiling, and en suite with double sinks, a Travertine standalone shower, spa bathtub, and separate water closet as well as sliding glass doors allowing beautiful natural light in. Come home to a brilliant kitchen which includes Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Also in the second level is a guest powder room, and bedroom #2 that may be used as a nursery, office or fitness area. Downstairs level features bedroom number 3 & 4, full bathroom, laundry area, under staircase storage and door leading to attached 2-car garage. Close proximity to piers, parks, Silicon Beach, LAX, marina, water sport activities, 405 freeway entrances, Metro Green Line, Downtown Los Angeles, Air Force Base, Galleria, entertainment, shopping, and many dining options!