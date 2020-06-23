All apartments in Redondo Beach
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B

2602 Voorhees Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Voorhees Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
MODERN, HIGH-END 4BR3BA TOWNHOUSE W/ LOFT & 2 LARGE DECKS, 2-CAR GARAGE & CUSTOM AMENITIES THROUGHOUT JUST BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, MALL, EASY FREEWAY ACCESS & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES
Built in 2017
4BR / 3BA + Loft
Approx. 2260 Sq Ft
2-Car Garage w/ Epoxy Floor & Large Storage Shelf
2 Spacious Decks (Approx 10x10 2nd Floor & 10x20 Rooftop) w/ Panoramic Views PV to Malibu & Downtown from Rooftop
Very Open & Bright Great Room Layout on 2nd Floor w/ Living, Dining & Kitchen Areas
2 Fireplaces (Living Area & Master)
High-End Kitchen w/ Quartz Countertops, Pantry, Large Island & All Stainless Steel Appliances
Huge Master (15x15) w/ Fireplace, Wall to Wall Closets & Shoe Closet, Slider to Deck & Huge, Luxurious, Spa-Like Bath Almost Size of Master Itself
Spacious (Approx. 12x12) 2nd, 3rd & 4th Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets & High Ceilings (2 Bedrooms on Each Floor)
Spacious & Bright Loft on Top, 3rd Floor w/ Slider to Rooftop Deck
Beautiful Hardwood Throughout & Tile in Baths
Laundry Closet w/ W/D on 1st Floor
High-End Details Throughout - LED lighting, Decorative Soffet, 8 Ft Custom Doors, Central Vac, A/C, Tankless Water Heater, Custom Window Coverings & More
Must See to Appreciate!
Tenant Pays All Utilities

***Pets considered with additional deposit***

*AVAILABLE NOW
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4904182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B have any available units?
2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B have?
Some of 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B is pet friendly.
Does 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B offers parking.
Does 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B have a pool?
No, 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B have accessible units?
No, 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B has units with air conditioning.
