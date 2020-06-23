2602 Voorhees Avenue, #B

Amenities
MODERN, HIGH-END 4BR3BA TOWNHOUSE W/ LOFT & 2 LARGE DECKS, 2-CAR GARAGE & CUSTOM AMENITIES THROUGHOUT JUST BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, MALL, EASY FREEWAY ACCESS & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES
Built in 2017
4BR / 3BA + Loft
Approx. 2260 Sq Ft
2-Car Garage w/ Epoxy Floor & Large Storage Shelf
2 Spacious Decks (Approx 10x10 2nd Floor & 10x20 Rooftop) w/ Panoramic Views PV to Malibu & Downtown from Rooftop
Very Open & Bright Great Room Layout on 2nd Floor w/ Living, Dining & Kitchen Areas
2 Fireplaces (Living Area & Master)
High-End Kitchen w/ Quartz Countertops, Pantry, Large Island & All Stainless Steel Appliances
Huge Master (15x15) w/ Fireplace, Wall to Wall Closets & Shoe Closet, Slider to Deck & Huge, Luxurious, Spa-Like Bath Almost Size of Master Itself
Spacious (Approx. 12x12) 2nd, 3rd & 4th Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets & High Ceilings (2 Bedrooms on Each Floor)
Spacious & Bright Loft on Top, 3rd Floor w/ Slider to Rooftop Deck
Beautiful Hardwood Throughout & Tile in Baths
Laundry Closet w/ W/D on 1st Floor
High-End Details Throughout - LED lighting, Decorative Soffet, 8 Ft Custom Doors, Central Vac, A/C, Tankless Water Heater, Custom Window Coverings & More
Must See to Appreciate!
Tenant Pays All Utilities
***Pets considered with additional deposit***
*AVAILABLE NOW
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4904182)