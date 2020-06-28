2516 Gates Avenue #A

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome! - This charming Redondo Beach home is located on a quiet street, not far from Dale Page Park and the greenbelt walkway. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage. The living room, kitchen and master bedroom are on the top floor with arched ceilings and a large walk out, wrap around patio with views of the neighborhood and mountains. The master bedroom has two separate sinks, shower, and large jacuzzi tub. The ground floor area has two-bedrooms and a full bath. The home has hardwood and carpet flooring, central heating and air-conditioning, ceiling fans, double pane windows, washer/dyer hookups, central vacuum system, plantation shutters and recessed lighting. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave) garbage disposal, and granite countertops. Utilities are not included in rent. Lease term is 12-months. NO PETS allowed.



You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated north of a main thoroughfare (Artesia Boulevard) that has numerous retail stores. The 405 freeway is located approximately 1 mile to north. The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education. In addition, nearby the Pacific Ocean is only 2 miles to the west.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5096390)