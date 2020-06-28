All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

2516 Gates Avenue #A

2516 Gates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Gates Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome! - This charming Redondo Beach home is located on a quiet street, not far from Dale Page Park and the greenbelt walkway. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage. The living room, kitchen and master bedroom are on the top floor with arched ceilings and a large walk out, wrap around patio with views of the neighborhood and mountains. The master bedroom has two separate sinks, shower, and large jacuzzi tub. The ground floor area has two-bedrooms and a full bath. The home has hardwood and carpet flooring, central heating and air-conditioning, ceiling fans, double pane windows, washer/dyer hookups, central vacuum system, plantation shutters and recessed lighting. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave) garbage disposal, and granite countertops. Utilities are not included in rent. Lease term is 12-months. NO PETS allowed.

You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated north of a main thoroughfare (Artesia Boulevard) that has numerous retail stores. The 405 freeway is located approximately 1 mile to north. The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education. In addition, nearby the Pacific Ocean is only 2 miles to the west.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5096390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Gates Avenue #A have any available units?
2516 Gates Avenue #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2516 Gates Avenue #A have?
Some of 2516 Gates Avenue #A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Gates Avenue #A currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Gates Avenue #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Gates Avenue #A pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Gates Avenue #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2516 Gates Avenue #A offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Gates Avenue #A offers parking.
Does 2516 Gates Avenue #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Gates Avenue #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Gates Avenue #A have a pool?
No, 2516 Gates Avenue #A does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Gates Avenue #A have accessible units?
No, 2516 Gates Avenue #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Gates Avenue #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Gates Avenue #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Gates Avenue #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2516 Gates Avenue #A has units with air conditioning.
