Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:56 PM

2511 Ripley Avenue

2511 Ripley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Ripley Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Hard to find such a light and beautiful house surrounded by amazing palm trees and lavish landscape all around, makes this unique property one of the kind for enjoyable living and perfect for entertaining friends and family. The house has 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bath, the master suite has own en suite full bath, a large separate shower and jet tub for relaxing after a hard day work. The kitchen/family room equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast nook, ample cabinets and beautiful hood.
The open floor plan features a living room, step down kitchen/family room, then to formal dining room which leads to the amazing side yard through the large sliding door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Ripley Avenue have any available units?
2511 Ripley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2511 Ripley Avenue have?
Some of 2511 Ripley Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Ripley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Ripley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Ripley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Ripley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2511 Ripley Avenue offer parking?
No, 2511 Ripley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2511 Ripley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Ripley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Ripley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2511 Ripley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Ripley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2511 Ripley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Ripley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Ripley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 Ripley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 Ripley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
