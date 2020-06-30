2511 Ripley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Hard to find such a light and beautiful house surrounded by amazing palm trees and lavish landscape all around, makes this unique property one of the kind for enjoyable living and perfect for entertaining friends and family. The house has 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bath, the master suite has own en suite full bath, a large separate shower and jet tub for relaxing after a hard day work. The kitchen/family room equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast nook, ample cabinets and beautiful hood.

The open floor plan features a living room, step down kitchen/family room, then to formal dining room which leads to the amazing side yard through the large sliding door.