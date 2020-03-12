All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2509 Clark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2509 Clark Lane
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2509 Clark Lane

2509 Clark Lane · (310) 427-2414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2509 Clark Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautifully updated middle, triplex unit, feels like living in a single family home. With no common walls and a private patio and storage garage surrounded by a gate, this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is completely self contained. Enter the gated property and into the spacious living room. New laminate flooring was recently installed throughout the main living area and fresh interior paint makes the rooms light and bright. The living area is large enough for a cozy living room and dining area. Walk straight back to the kitchen with a generous amount of cabinetry and tile counter tops. The unit also includes a stove. There are two bedrooms, each with mirrored closet doors. The full bath with chic subway tile serves the home. While the garage is not available for parking, it does provide ample storage and a laundry area with a folding counter and storage cabinets. The cement patio in front of the garage is perfect for a seating and BBQ area. Enjoy living in a great location, just minutes from Redondo beach restaurants and shopping, Kings Harbor, Hermosa Beach pier and major freeways for commuters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Clark Lane have any available units?
2509 Clark Lane has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2509 Clark Lane have?
Some of 2509 Clark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Clark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Clark Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Clark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Clark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2509 Clark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Clark Lane does offer parking.
Does 2509 Clark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Clark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Clark Lane have a pool?
No, 2509 Clark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Clark Lane have accessible units?
No, 2509 Clark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Clark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Clark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Clark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Clark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2509 Clark Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity