2509 Clark Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautifully updated middle, triplex unit, feels like living in a single family home. With no common walls and a private patio and storage garage surrounded by a gate, this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is completely self contained. Enter the gated property and into the spacious living room. New laminate flooring was recently installed throughout the main living area and fresh interior paint makes the rooms light and bright. The living area is large enough for a cozy living room and dining area. Walk straight back to the kitchen with a generous amount of cabinetry and tile counter tops. The unit also includes a stove. There are two bedrooms, each with mirrored closet doors. The full bath with chic subway tile serves the home. While the garage is not available for parking, it does provide ample storage and a laundry area with a folding counter and storage cabinets. The cement patio in front of the garage is perfect for a seating and BBQ area. Enjoy living in a great location, just minutes from Redondo beach restaurants and shopping, Kings Harbor, Hermosa Beach pier and major freeways for commuters.