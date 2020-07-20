2421 Harriman Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Mediterranean front unit town home built in 2005!!! Detached front unit, 2 on a lot townhouse with a private backyard. This wonderful home features a spacious living room with travertine tile floors, recessed lighting, a fireplace, and sliding door which leads to nicely landscaped enclosed backyard. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets, granite countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and travertine tile floors. All 4 bedrooms and a den are located upstairs. Huge master suite with sitting area with walk-in closet with custom built in shelves, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, private double sided fireplace and a balcony. Master bath with double sink, soaking tub & luxurious glass shower. Inside laundry and 2-car attached garage. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included without warranty. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, schools and the beach!!! *MUST-SEE*