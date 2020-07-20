All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

2421 Harriman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Mediterranean front unit town home built in 2005!!! Detached front unit, 2 on a lot townhouse with a private backyard. This wonderful home features a spacious living room with travertine tile floors, recessed lighting, a fireplace, and sliding door which leads to nicely landscaped enclosed backyard. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets, granite countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and travertine tile floors. All 4 bedrooms and a den are located upstairs. Huge master suite with sitting area with walk-in closet with custom built in shelves, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, private double sided fireplace and a balcony. Master bath with double sink, soaking tub & luxurious glass shower. Inside laundry and 2-car attached garage. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included without warranty. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, schools and the beach!!! *MUST-SEE*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Harriman Lane have any available units?
2421 Harriman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2421 Harriman Lane have?
Some of 2421 Harriman Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Harriman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Harriman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Harriman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Harriman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2421 Harriman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Harriman Lane offers parking.
Does 2421 Harriman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 Harriman Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Harriman Lane have a pool?
No, 2421 Harriman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Harriman Lane have accessible units?
No, 2421 Harriman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Harriman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Harriman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Harriman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 Harriman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
