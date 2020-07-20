All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:59 PM

2410 Curtis Avenue

2410 Curtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Curtis Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Located in a highly desirable Redondo Beach neighborhood is a spacious townhome with room to spare. The soaring ceilings and open floor plan features a living room with a two- way fireplace and a dining room along with a cook’s kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. This space was made for entertaining friends and family. Let the sunshine in with sliding glass doors that open up to a lovely patio and grassy private backyard. This is indoor/outdoor living at it’s finest! The dark hardwood floors in the upper level feel luxurious and feels like home. The master suite is palatial in size with a romantic fireplace, crown moldings, vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet and an ensuite with a jacuzzi tub, shower and double sinks. Four additional bedrooms are down the hall with two full bathrooms plus a powder room downstairs. These extra rooms are a rare find and can be used as a home-gym, office or guest rooms. This well- maintained home is move-in ready for a new resident. Homes with this amount of space and privacy do not come up very often. Close to shops restaurants and a few miles from the beach. What better way to ring in the new year?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Curtis Avenue have any available units?
2410 Curtis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2410 Curtis Avenue have?
Some of 2410 Curtis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Curtis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Curtis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Curtis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Curtis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2410 Curtis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Curtis Avenue offers parking.
Does 2410 Curtis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Curtis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Curtis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2410 Curtis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Curtis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2410 Curtis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Curtis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Curtis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Curtis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Curtis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
