2410 Curtis Avenue

Amenities

Located in a highly desirable Redondo Beach neighborhood is a spacious townhome with room to spare. The soaring ceilings and open floor plan features a living room with a two- way fireplace and a dining room along with a cook’s kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. This space was made for entertaining friends and family. Let the sunshine in with sliding glass doors that open up to a lovely patio and grassy private backyard. This is indoor/outdoor living at it’s finest! The dark hardwood floors in the upper level feel luxurious and feels like home. The master suite is palatial in size with a romantic fireplace, crown moldings, vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet and an ensuite with a jacuzzi tub, shower and double sinks. Four additional bedrooms are down the hall with two full bathrooms plus a powder room downstairs. These extra rooms are a rare find and can be used as a home-gym, office or guest rooms. This well- maintained home is move-in ready for a new resident. Homes with this amount of space and privacy do not come up very often. Close to shops restaurants and a few miles from the beach. What better way to ring in the new year?