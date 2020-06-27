All apartments in Redondo Beach
2409 Vanderbilt Lane
2409 Vanderbilt Lane

Location

2409 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully remodeled light, bright and spacious townhouse in the Redondo Beach School District! Enter through the outdoor patio into the large, open living room/dining room combination with a tastefully tiled gas and wood burning fireplace as the focal point. The large chef's kitchen with quartz countertops has tons of cabinets and a pass-through breakfast bar. There is a balcony off the kitchen for your summer barbecuing. The main level has a remodeled powder room with stylish granite counters. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite has a walk-in closet plus two smaller closets lined with cedar wood and a balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. The remodeled master shower/tub combination has a luxurious dark grey tile with beautiful tile accents and an over-sized vanity with granite counter tops. It also has a second sink and makeup area separate from the attached bath. The large main upstairs bathroom has sophisticated tile in the shower/tub area and waterproof laminate floors along with an over-sized vanity and granite counter top. This townhouse is so stunning!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Vanderbilt Lane have any available units?
2409 Vanderbilt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2409 Vanderbilt Lane have?
Some of 2409 Vanderbilt Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Vanderbilt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Vanderbilt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Vanderbilt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Vanderbilt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2409 Vanderbilt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Vanderbilt Lane offers parking.
Does 2409 Vanderbilt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Vanderbilt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Vanderbilt Lane have a pool?
No, 2409 Vanderbilt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Vanderbilt Lane have accessible units?
No, 2409 Vanderbilt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Vanderbilt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Vanderbilt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Vanderbilt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Vanderbilt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
