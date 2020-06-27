2409 Vanderbilt Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully remodeled light, bright and spacious townhouse in the Redondo Beach School District! Enter through the outdoor patio into the large, open living room/dining room combination with a tastefully tiled gas and wood burning fireplace as the focal point. The large chef's kitchen with quartz countertops has tons of cabinets and a pass-through breakfast bar. There is a balcony off the kitchen for your summer barbecuing. The main level has a remodeled powder room with stylish granite counters. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite has a walk-in closet plus two smaller closets lined with cedar wood and a balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. The remodeled master shower/tub combination has a luxurious dark grey tile with beautiful tile accents and an over-sized vanity with granite counter tops. It also has a second sink and makeup area separate from the attached bath. The large main upstairs bathroom has sophisticated tile in the shower/tub area and waterproof laminate floors along with an over-sized vanity and granite counter top. This townhouse is so stunning!