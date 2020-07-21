2407 Mathews Avenue #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

4BR 3BA Stunning Contemporary Townhouse in Redondo Beach - Stunning contemporary townhouse for rent. Open and bright floor plan with designer finishes. This home offers 4 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms. Reverse floor plan, with two bedrooms, a full bath on the entry level, and the Master suite, 4th bedroom, 2 bathrooms, laundry, and all living space on the second level with extra-high ceilings to maximize the open and bright feeling. Other features include All Bamboo flooring, Entry Medallion, Kitchen has Grohe arch Sink facet, Granite Kitchen counter double ogee edges, Bath marble slabs, Very detailed tile kitchen splash-showers-bath floors, Living room fireplace finished with detailed mantle, Crown molding entry-living-bedrooms-bath, Finished garage floor, Pre wired security, Intercom, 5 Ceiling Fans, Large Landscaped back yard with direct access from home, 3 Parking spots. Walkable distance to major shopping and restaurants. Close to Beach and LAX. The craftsmanship is evident throughout every detail in this home. Come see for yourself!

$50/month for gardening, tenant pays gas/electric/water, No pets, No smoking.



Call our office for viewing instructions: 310-937-6385



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028913)