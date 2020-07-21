All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

2407 Mathews Avenue #C

2407 Mathews Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4BR 3BA Stunning Contemporary Townhouse in Redondo Beach - Stunning contemporary townhouse for rent. Open and bright floor plan with designer finishes. This home offers 4 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms. Reverse floor plan, with two bedrooms, a full bath on the entry level, and the Master suite, 4th bedroom, 2 bathrooms, laundry, and all living space on the second level with extra-high ceilings to maximize the open and bright feeling. Other features include All Bamboo flooring, Entry Medallion, Kitchen has Grohe arch Sink facet, Granite Kitchen counter double ogee edges, Bath marble slabs, Very detailed tile kitchen splash-showers-bath floors, Living room fireplace finished with detailed mantle, Crown molding entry-living-bedrooms-bath, Finished garage floor, Pre wired security, Intercom, 5 Ceiling Fans, Large Landscaped back yard with direct access from home, 3 Parking spots. Walkable distance to major shopping and restaurants. Close to Beach and LAX. The craftsmanship is evident throughout every detail in this home. Come see for yourself!
$50/month for gardening, tenant pays gas/electric/water, No pets, No smoking.

Call our office for viewing instructions: 310-937-6385

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Mathews Avenue #C have any available units?
2407 Mathews Avenue #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2407 Mathews Avenue #C have?
Some of 2407 Mathews Avenue #C's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Mathews Avenue #C currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Mathews Avenue #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Mathews Avenue #C pet-friendly?
No, 2407 Mathews Avenue #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2407 Mathews Avenue #C offer parking?
Yes, 2407 Mathews Avenue #C offers parking.
Does 2407 Mathews Avenue #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Mathews Avenue #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Mathews Avenue #C have a pool?
No, 2407 Mathews Avenue #C does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Mathews Avenue #C have accessible units?
No, 2407 Mathews Avenue #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Mathews Avenue #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 Mathews Avenue #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 Mathews Avenue #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 Mathews Avenue #C does not have units with air conditioning.
