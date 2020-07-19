All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2405 Gates Avenue

2405 Gates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Gates Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious front unit on a two-on-lot. This unit is attached only at the far back side of the home on the sun deck, which has repainted, off the master with a divider wall. No interior living spaces share a common wall. There is a 2 car attached garage with refinished painted floors. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with accommodating square footage, and all bedrooms are upstairs with the separate laundry closet. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. On the ground level you will find a living room, formal dining room, den and eat-in kitchen with side patio for bbqing. The main entry is at the front of the home on the ground level with front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Gates Avenue have any available units?
2405 Gates Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2405 Gates Avenue have?
Some of 2405 Gates Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Gates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Gates Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Gates Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Gates Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2405 Gates Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Gates Avenue offers parking.
Does 2405 Gates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Gates Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Gates Avenue have a pool?
No, 2405 Gates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Gates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2405 Gates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Gates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Gates Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Gates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Gates Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
