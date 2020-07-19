2405 Gates Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious front unit on a two-on-lot. This unit is attached only at the far back side of the home on the sun deck, which has repainted, off the master with a divider wall. No interior living spaces share a common wall. There is a 2 car attached garage with refinished painted floors. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with accommodating square footage, and all bedrooms are upstairs with the separate laundry closet. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. On the ground level you will find a living room, formal dining room, den and eat-in kitchen with side patio for bbqing. The main entry is at the front of the home on the ground level with front yard.