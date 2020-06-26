All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

233 S Irena Avenue

233 South Irena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

233 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Custom townhome private end unit away from the street. Living room is bright and airy, graced with an exquisite marble/granite fireplace. Elegant stone & marble floors throughout the house & stairways provide a sense of luxury. Dining room overlooks a side patio. Adjoined family room wall has another fireplace. Modern kitchen fully equipped w/ stainless steel appliances, 6-burner stove on a large granite island. Ample maple cabinetry & designer lighting. Dual paned windows for more light and insulation. Back yard access ideal for BBQ’s and entertainment. Powder bath & coat closet on main level. You’ll also find an extra under-stairs storage space next to a granite prep counter. All bedrooms upstairs. Vaulted ceilings & skylights provide much natural light. A grand master suite with its own walk-in closet, wrap-around balcony, fireplace, and wet bar. Master bath w jacuzzi tub and separate shower. 3 other bedrooms flanked by a full bath and laundry room. Middle bedroom has balcony w/ stairs to rooftop deck w panoramic horizon view of city lights, hill, and peek-a-boo ocean view. Lower garage level a bonus room for office or extra storage. 2-car garage is at end of private driveway affords extra parking. House in great condition, new copper pipes professionally installed w sleeves to prevent corrosion. It's a PALACE by the beach! Located within walking distance to shops and restaurants, King Harbor and the beach. This is a rare find in the neighborhood. Grab the opportunity now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 S Irena Avenue have any available units?
233 S Irena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 233 S Irena Avenue have?
Some of 233 S Irena Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 S Irena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
233 S Irena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 S Irena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 233 S Irena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 233 S Irena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 233 S Irena Avenue offers parking.
Does 233 S Irena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 S Irena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 S Irena Avenue have a pool?
No, 233 S Irena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 233 S Irena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 233 S Irena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 233 S Irena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 S Irena Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 S Irena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 S Irena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
