233 S Irena Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Custom townhome private end unit away from the street. Living room is bright and airy, graced with an exquisite marble/granite fireplace. Elegant stone & marble floors throughout the house & stairways provide a sense of luxury. Dining room overlooks a side patio. Adjoined family room wall has another fireplace. Modern kitchen fully equipped w/ stainless steel appliances, 6-burner stove on a large granite island. Ample maple cabinetry & designer lighting. Dual paned windows for more light and insulation. Back yard access ideal for BBQ’s and entertainment. Powder bath & coat closet on main level. You’ll also find an extra under-stairs storage space next to a granite prep counter. All bedrooms upstairs. Vaulted ceilings & skylights provide much natural light. A grand master suite with its own walk-in closet, wrap-around balcony, fireplace, and wet bar. Master bath w jacuzzi tub and separate shower. 3 other bedrooms flanked by a full bath and laundry room. Middle bedroom has balcony w/ stairs to rooftop deck w panoramic horizon view of city lights, hill, and peek-a-boo ocean view. Lower garage level a bonus room for office or extra storage. 2-car garage is at end of private driveway affords extra parking. House in great condition, new copper pipes professionally installed w sleeves to prevent corrosion. It's a PALACE by the beach! Located within walking distance to shops and restaurants, King Harbor and the beach. This is a rare find in the neighborhood. Grab the opportunity now!