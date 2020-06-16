2314 Carnegie Lane

Amenities

Located at a Prime Location in the heart of North Redondo Beach and situated on a quaint residential neighborhood with proximity to local schools and parks, shopping, restaurants. LAX airport, 405/91 freeways, and the beach. This is a bright, clean and spacious unit which feels like a single-family home in a quiet neighborhood.

The unit consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with new carpet, paint, gas fireplace, wall-mounted A/C unit in the living room, kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and ample cabinet space and an existing washer/dryer in the laundry room. Kitchen opens to the dining/living room. The unit also has a private outdoor deck ideal for a barbecue. Additionally, there is a private 2 car spacious garage with a work area and plenty of storage and cabinets.