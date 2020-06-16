All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2314 Carnegie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2314 Carnegie Lane
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2314 Carnegie Lane

2314 Carnegie Lane · (310) 545-0707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2314 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located at a Prime Location in the heart of North Redondo Beach and situated on a quaint residential neighborhood with proximity to local schools and parks, shopping, restaurants. LAX airport, 405/91 freeways, and the beach. This is a bright, clean and spacious unit which feels like a single-family home in a quiet neighborhood.
The unit consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with new carpet, paint, gas fireplace, wall-mounted A/C unit in the living room, kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and ample cabinet space and an existing washer/dryer in the laundry room. Kitchen opens to the dining/living room. The unit also has a private outdoor deck ideal for a barbecue. Additionally, there is a private 2 car spacious garage with a work area and plenty of storage and cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Carnegie Lane have any available units?
2314 Carnegie Lane has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2314 Carnegie Lane have?
Some of 2314 Carnegie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Carnegie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Carnegie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Carnegie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Carnegie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2314 Carnegie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Carnegie Lane does offer parking.
Does 2314 Carnegie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2314 Carnegie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Carnegie Lane have a pool?
No, 2314 Carnegie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Carnegie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2314 Carnegie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Carnegie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 Carnegie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Carnegie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2314 Carnegie Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2314 Carnegie Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity