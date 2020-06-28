All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2308 Grant Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2308 Grant Ave
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:06 AM

2308 Grant Ave

2308 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2308 Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great open concept newly remodeled upper house...light, spacious , large rooms, large closets, lots of storage , beautiful kitchen with huge island, new bathrooms, close to schools, park, shopping and freeway close. See to appreciate
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Redondo Beach. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: gas and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 21st 2020. $3,800/month rent. $4,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cathy at 310-613-2431 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Grant Ave have any available units?
2308 Grant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2308 Grant Ave have?
Some of 2308 Grant Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Grant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Grant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Grant Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Grant Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Grant Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Grant Ave offers parking.
Does 2308 Grant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 Grant Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Grant Ave have a pool?
No, 2308 Grant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Grant Ave have accessible units?
No, 2308 Grant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Grant Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Grant Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Grant Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Grant Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles