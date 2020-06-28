2308 Grant Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great open concept newly remodeled upper house...light, spacious , large rooms, large closets, lots of storage , beautiful kitchen with huge island, new bathrooms, close to schools, park, shopping and freeway close. See to appreciate

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Redondo Beach. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: gas and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 21st 2020. $3,800/month rent. $4,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cathy at 310-613-2431 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.