Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

FABULOUS TOP LEVEL, FRONT UNIT OF 4-PLEX! Fantastic floor plan! Open and spacious yet a very quaint atmosphere! Both dining and living areas with balconies. Perfect light and ocean breeze. Bedrooms and baths a nice size. Freshly painted with newer laminate floors throughout. Laundry is on-site. Two car detached-garage-space(s). Wonderful location with nearby shops, restaurants, beaches and piers. A nice place to relax while enjoying the California life! Don't Miss!



http://www.vistasir.com/eng/rentals/detail/439-l-4600-tc55nc/2304-huntington-lane-unit-3-redondo-beach-ca-90027