2229 Dufour Ave #B Available 02/16/20 Redondo Beach Gems - Wonderful Bright and Spacious Town Home, Back House of Two on a Lot. 1735 sq.ft. Living Space, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath. Downstairs have Two Bedrooms, Full Bathroom and Laundry Closet with Washer and Dryer. An open Floor Plan Upstairs, Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lights, Newer Water Heater. Kitchen Has Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Viking Appliances, including Range, Dishwasher and Build-in Refrigerator. Fireplaces at Living Room. 2 Years New AC unit. Wrapped Around Balcony can access from the Living Room and Master Bedroom. Master bathroom, Has Double Sinks, Separate Shower Stall and Bath Tub. Attached 2 cars Garage. Great Location, South of Vail Ave and Manhattan Beach Blvd. Walking Distance To Lincoln Elementary School and Anderson Park. Close To Freeway, Shopping, Beaches, and Redondo Performance Art center.



No Cats Allowed



