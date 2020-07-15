All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

2229 Dufour Ave #B

2229 Dufour Street · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Dufour Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2229 Dufour Ave #B Available 02/16/20 Redondo Beach Gems - Wonderful Bright and Spacious Town Home, Back House of Two on a Lot. 1735 sq.ft. Living Space, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath. Downstairs have Two Bedrooms, Full Bathroom and Laundry Closet with Washer and Dryer. An open Floor Plan Upstairs, Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lights, Newer Water Heater. Kitchen Has Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Viking Appliances, including Range, Dishwasher and Build-in Refrigerator. Fireplaces at Living Room. 2 Years New AC unit. Wrapped Around Balcony can access from the Living Room and Master Bedroom. Master bathroom, Has Double Sinks, Separate Shower Stall and Bath Tub. Attached 2 cars Garage. Great Location, South of Vail Ave and Manhattan Beach Blvd. Walking Distance To Lincoln Elementary School and Anderson Park. Close To Freeway, Shopping, Beaches, and Redondo Performance Art center.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4189329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Dufour Ave #B have any available units?
2229 Dufour Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2229 Dufour Ave #B have?
Some of 2229 Dufour Ave #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Dufour Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Dufour Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Dufour Ave #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 Dufour Ave #B is pet friendly.
Does 2229 Dufour Ave #B offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Dufour Ave #B offers parking.
Does 2229 Dufour Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2229 Dufour Ave #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Dufour Ave #B have a pool?
No, 2229 Dufour Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Dufour Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 2229 Dufour Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Dufour Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Dufour Ave #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 Dufour Ave #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2229 Dufour Ave #B has units with air conditioning.
