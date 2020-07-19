2223 Ruhland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Redondo Beach Re-Imagined! Enjoy the beach cities life in this remodeled and spacious, 2061 sq ft townhome with front yard and white-picket fence. This 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath traditional floor plan offers a living room, family room, breakfast nook and formal dining area (which could be used as an office). Enjoy morning coffee on the private patio next to the citrus and peach trees. This home has been fully remodeled and features an updated kitchen and baths, shutters, recessed lights and high ceilings- bathrooms and flooring completed less than one year ago! The second floor features an oversized master suite with high ceilings, walk-in closet, private sun-deck/balcony and wall-mounted AC unit for those hot summer nights. Every day will feel like a trip to the spa in the remodeled master bath with sunken tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and vanity, illuminated by the sun’s natural light from the skylight above. The hallway has ample storage and the full bath has been tastefully remodeled. This home features an attached two-car garage for convenience and the only common walls are between the garage and upstairs balcony! Too many features to mention… this is a must-see home and not to be missed! Enjoy all that Redondo Beach & the South Bay has to offer… Located close to beaches, parks, shopping, restaurants, freeway access and so much more! Call Tamara (#0147233) 310-514-6081 or Chris (#02063976) 361-877-0529 to see this properties. Search: www.BeachRealEstateGroup.com