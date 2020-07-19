All apartments in Redondo Beach
2223 Ruhland Avenue

2223 Ruhland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2223 Ruhland Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Redondo Beach Re-Imagined! Enjoy the beach cities life in this remodeled and spacious, 2061 sq ft townhome with front yard and white-picket fence. This 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath traditional floor plan offers a living room, family room, breakfast nook and formal dining area (which could be used as an office). Enjoy morning coffee on the private patio next to the citrus and peach trees. This home has been fully remodeled and features an updated kitchen and baths, shutters, recessed lights and high ceilings- bathrooms and flooring completed less than one year ago! The second floor features an oversized master suite with high ceilings, walk-in closet, private sun-deck/balcony and wall-mounted AC unit for those hot summer nights. Every day will feel like a trip to the spa in the remodeled master bath with sunken tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and vanity, illuminated by the sun’s natural light from the skylight above. The hallway has ample storage and the full bath has been tastefully remodeled. This home features an attached two-car garage for convenience and the only common walls are between the garage and upstairs balcony! Too many features to mention… this is a must-see home and not to be missed! Enjoy all that Redondo Beach & the South Bay has to offer… Located close to beaches, parks, shopping, restaurants, freeway access and so much more! Call Tamara (#0147233) 310-514-6081 or Chris (#02063976) 361-877-0529 to see this properties. Search: www.BeachRealEstateGroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Ruhland Avenue have any available units?
2223 Ruhland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2223 Ruhland Avenue have?
Some of 2223 Ruhland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Ruhland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Ruhland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Ruhland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2223 Ruhland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2223 Ruhland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2223 Ruhland Avenue offers parking.
Does 2223 Ruhland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Ruhland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Ruhland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2223 Ruhland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Ruhland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2223 Ruhland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Ruhland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 Ruhland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 Ruhland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2223 Ruhland Avenue has units with air conditioning.
