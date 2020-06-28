All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
2223 Carnegie Lane
2223 Carnegie Lane

Location

2223 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Property is also for sale. Large tri-level townhome in North Redondo Beach. This unit includes a recently remodeled kitchen. It has an open floor plan great for entertaining filled with a lot of natural light. Double door entry opens to the large living room with gas and wood burning fireplace. The floor plan flows into the dining area. The Den or Office has a balcony large enough for a hot tub, patio furniture and grill…it’s even large enough to host outdoor parties in the summer time. All three bedrooms upstairs are great size. The Master Suite has a large closet, two sinks, jet tub and separate enclosed shower. Downstairs 4th bedroom with separate entrance is perfect for a young adult, a play room for the kids, or a man cave. The unit also has forced air heat and A/C. Close to the beach, restaurants, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Carnegie Lane have any available units?
2223 Carnegie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2223 Carnegie Lane have?
Some of 2223 Carnegie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Carnegie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Carnegie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Carnegie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2223 Carnegie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2223 Carnegie Lane offer parking?
No, 2223 Carnegie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2223 Carnegie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Carnegie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Carnegie Lane have a pool?
No, 2223 Carnegie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Carnegie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2223 Carnegie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Carnegie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 Carnegie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 Carnegie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2223 Carnegie Lane has units with air conditioning.
