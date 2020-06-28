2223 Carnegie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Property is also for sale. Large tri-level townhome in North Redondo Beach. This unit includes a recently remodeled kitchen. It has an open floor plan great for entertaining filled with a lot of natural light. Double door entry opens to the large living room with gas and wood burning fireplace. The floor plan flows into the dining area. The Den or Office has a balcony large enough for a hot tub, patio furniture and grill…it’s even large enough to host outdoor parties in the summer time. All three bedrooms upstairs are great size. The Master Suite has a large closet, two sinks, jet tub and separate enclosed shower. Downstairs 4th bedroom with separate entrance is perfect for a young adult, a play room for the kids, or a man cave. The unit also has forced air heat and A/C. Close to the beach, restaurants, and schools.