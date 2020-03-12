All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
2217 Marshallfield Lane
2217 Marshallfield Lane

2217 Marshallfield Lane
Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

2217 Marshallfield Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Newly renovated 3bed/2bath, 1250 sqft front unit of triplex in a nice neighborhood. Completely renovated throughout with brand new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, quartz counter tops, and recessed lighting. Modern bathrooms with floor to ceiling tiled showers. Living room with gas fireplace. Washer/dryer hookup in unit. New energy efficient double-pane windows. Two car garage. Small, house-trained pet may be considered. Trash and water included.

Two miles from beach and Redondo Harbor, and shopping. Within walking distance to California distinguished schools (Washington Elementary and Adams Middle School).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Marshallfield Lane have any available units?
2217 Marshallfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2217 Marshallfield Lane have?
Some of 2217 Marshallfield Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Marshallfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Marshallfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Marshallfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 Marshallfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2217 Marshallfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Marshallfield Lane offers parking.
Does 2217 Marshallfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Marshallfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Marshallfield Lane have a pool?
No, 2217 Marshallfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Marshallfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 2217 Marshallfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Marshallfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Marshallfield Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Marshallfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 Marshallfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
