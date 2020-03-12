2217 Marshallfield Lane

Amenities

Newly renovated 3bed/2bath, 1250 sqft front unit of triplex in a nice neighborhood. Completely renovated throughout with brand new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, quartz counter tops, and recessed lighting. Modern bathrooms with floor to ceiling tiled showers. Living room with gas fireplace. Washer/dryer hookup in unit. New energy efficient double-pane windows. Two car garage. Small, house-trained pet may be considered. Trash and water included.



Two miles from beach and Redondo Harbor, and shopping. Within walking distance to California distinguished schools (Washington Elementary and Adams Middle School).