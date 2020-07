Amenities

This lovely spacious townhome in Redondo Beach has a lot to offer. It offers open kitchen with breakfast counter, spacious high ceilings in living area and two of the bedrooms plus beautiful new laminate flooring and new paint thru-out. Other great features include fireplace in living room, shutters and a ceiling fan. No common living walls. Two car garage with direct entry into the townhome. This is a very private and well located unit that has been well maintained.