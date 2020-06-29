2214 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely townhouse in desireable Redondo Beach!!! Front 2 story unit with high ceilings and open floor plan. Bright and spacious with dual pane windows. 3 master bedroom suites!!! Two located on the first floor, one with a patio and the third master bedroom suite upstairs with a balcony. Laundry room convenienty located downstairs with washer and dryer connected. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage and direct access to the kitchen. Close proximity to award winning Redondo Beach schools, restaurants, shops and the beach. Great place to entertain your family and friends this summer!!!