All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2213 Marshallfield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2213 Marshallfield Lane
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:41 PM

2213 Marshallfield Lane

2213 Marshallfield Lane · (310) 750-4885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2213 Marshallfield Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$4,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Private rear unit, one of '2 on a lot' in a great North Redondo Beach neighborhood! All new interior paint throughout and new carpeting on the stairs and 2nd level. Slate flooring and vaulted ceilings on the living level with views of the rear yard and patio! Kitchen features granite counters, newly painted cabinets, tiled flooring and stainless appliances including the refrigerator! Large family room with stainless accented fireplace, built-in cabinet/wine rack and sliding glass door to the yard and patio. Direct access to the double garage with built-in storage! Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms (including the master) plus an office with beautiful custom wood built-ins making for an ideal 'work at home' set up! Large guest bath with travertine tile floors, large counter and beautifully tiled tub/shower. Spacious master bedroom features a cedar lined walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a nicely appointed master bath with a separate shower, spa tub and double sinks! Recessed lighting throughout this sparkling home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Marshallfield Lane have any available units?
2213 Marshallfield Lane has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2213 Marshallfield Lane have?
Some of 2213 Marshallfield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Marshallfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Marshallfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Marshallfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Marshallfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2213 Marshallfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Marshallfield Lane offers parking.
Does 2213 Marshallfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Marshallfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Marshallfield Lane have a pool?
No, 2213 Marshallfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Marshallfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 2213 Marshallfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Marshallfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Marshallfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Marshallfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 Marshallfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2213 Marshallfield Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity