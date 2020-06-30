All apartments in Redondo Beach
2212 Graham Ave "A"

2212 Graham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Graham Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Great Value in prime Redondo Beach Location - Free standing detached townhome - - Thoughtfully executed floor plan with unlimited living options. Entry level flows from the fireplace highlighted living room with soaring vaulted ceiling and views to the lushly landscaped yard to the spacious kitchen the looks out over the dining bar into the dining room with views through the 10' sliding glass door onto the South facing enclosed backyard with patio. Indoor/Outdoor Beach living at its best. Upstairs one finds the spacious bedrooms with spacing that allows privacy and functionality. A master bedroom with large closet, walk-in closet and wall to wall mirrored closets. Freshly painted and newly carpeted this home is move-in ready this home is close to it all Beaches, Shopping, Dining, Schools and Freeways. Call WIN today to arrange your private tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Graham Ave "A" have any available units?
2212 Graham Ave "A" doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2212 Graham Ave "A" have?
Some of 2212 Graham Ave "A"'s amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Graham Ave "A" currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Graham Ave "A" is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Graham Ave "A" pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Graham Ave "A" is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2212 Graham Ave "A" offer parking?
No, 2212 Graham Ave "A" does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Graham Ave "A" have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Graham Ave "A" does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Graham Ave "A" have a pool?
No, 2212 Graham Ave "A" does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Graham Ave "A" have accessible units?
No, 2212 Graham Ave "A" does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Graham Ave "A" have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Graham Ave "A" does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Graham Ave "A" have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Graham Ave "A" does not have units with air conditioning.

