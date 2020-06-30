2212 Graham Ave "A"

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Great Value in prime Redondo Beach Location - Free standing detached townhome - - Thoughtfully executed floor plan with unlimited living options. Entry level flows from the fireplace highlighted living room with soaring vaulted ceiling and views to the lushly landscaped yard to the spacious kitchen the looks out over the dining bar into the dining room with views through the 10' sliding glass door onto the South facing enclosed backyard with patio. Indoor/Outdoor Beach living at its best. Upstairs one finds the spacious bedrooms with spacing that allows privacy and functionality. A master bedroom with large closet, walk-in closet and wall to wall mirrored closets. Freshly painted and newly carpeted this home is move-in ready this home is close to it all Beaches, Shopping, Dining, Schools and Freeways. Call WIN today to arrange your private tour.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5652127)