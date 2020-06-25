2211 Grant Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

- Address: 2211 Grant Ave #4, Redondo Beach, CA 90278



- Rent: $2,595 Per Month with Half Off First Months Rent ($2,487)

- Deposit: $3,000 (On Approved Credit)

- Approx: 938 sqft



- Fresh paint throughout

- Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout

- Can lights in the living room

- New LED lighting fixtures throughout

- New ceiling fans in bedrooms

- Upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel sink & appliances (range, hood, dishwasher)

- Upgraded bathrooms with quartz countertops, new sinks, mirrors, and re-glazed tubs

- Private 2 Car Garage Included

- Shared Laundry Room On-Site

- Utilities: Tenants are responsible for electricity

- Landlord is responsible for gas, water, sewer, & trash



- No Pets

- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.