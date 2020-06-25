All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated July 19 2019 at 8:03 PM

2211 Grant Avenue

2211 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- Address: 2211 Grant Ave #4, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

- Rent: $2,595 Per Month with Half Off First Months Rent ($2,487)
- Deposit: $3,000 (On Approved Credit)
- Approx: 938 sqft

- Fresh paint throughout
- Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout
- Can lights in the living room
- New LED lighting fixtures throughout
- New ceiling fans in bedrooms
- Upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel sink & appliances (range, hood, dishwasher)
- Upgraded bathrooms with quartz countertops, new sinks, mirrors, and re-glazed tubs
- Private 2 Car Garage Included
- Shared Laundry Room On-Site
- Utilities: Tenants are responsible for electricity
- Landlord is responsible for gas, water, sewer, & trash

- No Pets
- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Grant Avenue have any available units?
2211 Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2211 Grant Avenue have?
Some of 2211 Grant Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2211 Grant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Grant Avenue offers parking.
Does 2211 Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 2211 Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2211 Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Grant Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2211 Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
