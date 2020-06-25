2211 Grant Avenue

Amenities
- Address: 2211 Grant Ave #4, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
- Rent: $2,595 Per Month with Half Off First Months Rent ($2,487)
- Deposit: $3,000 (On Approved Credit)
- Approx: 938 sqft
- Fresh paint throughout
- Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout
- Can lights in the living room
- New LED lighting fixtures throughout
- New ceiling fans in bedrooms
- Upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel sink & appliances (range, hood, dishwasher)
- Upgraded bathrooms with quartz countertops, new sinks, mirrors, and re-glazed tubs
- Private 2 Car Garage Included
- Shared Laundry Room On-Site
- Utilities: Tenants are responsible for electricity
- Landlord is responsible for gas, water, sewer, & trash
- No Pets
- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.