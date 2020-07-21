All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2210 Warfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2210 Warfield Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

2210 Warfield Avenue

2210 Warfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2210 Warfield Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable back house with its own private back yard. This is a 2 on a lot Front and back house, with a 7500 lot size. The home features a 2bed/1bath plus a large bonus room that leads to back yard. Newer drive way, landscaping, flooring, crown moldings, water heater, doors and completely newer remodel bathroom. Has a newer window, paint, roof and remodel kitchen with granite counter. Feels just like a single family home on a prestige street. Surrounded by newer town homes..Come see for yourself, don't let this one slip. Close to Lincoln School, Anderson Park, Shops and Manhattan Beach pier. Very east to view.Tenants are in the process of moving out.Comes with single car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Warfield Avenue have any available units?
2210 Warfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2210 Warfield Avenue have?
Some of 2210 Warfield Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Warfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Warfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Warfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Warfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2210 Warfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Warfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 2210 Warfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Warfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Warfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2210 Warfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Warfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2210 Warfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Warfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Warfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Warfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Warfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles