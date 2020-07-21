2210 Warfield Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable back house with its own private back yard. This is a 2 on a lot Front and back house, with a 7500 lot size. The home features a 2bed/1bath plus a large bonus room that leads to back yard. Newer drive way, landscaping, flooring, crown moldings, water heater, doors and completely newer remodel bathroom. Has a newer window, paint, roof and remodel kitchen with granite counter. Feels just like a single family home on a prestige street. Surrounded by newer town homes..Come see for yourself, don't let this one slip. Close to Lincoln School, Anderson Park, Shops and Manhattan Beach pier. Very east to view.Tenants are in the process of moving out.Comes with single car garage.