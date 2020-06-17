2206 AVIATION Way

Amenities
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. This 2 story condo has a unique floor plan: 2 bedrooms, laundry and one bath are located on the main level. Living room, kitchen and master bedroom/bath are located on 2nd level. Landlord will consider one small pet. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included at "AS-IS" condition. Easy access to shops, parks, schools, restaurants and beach. Don't miss this one!