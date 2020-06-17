All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
2206 AVIATION Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

2206 AVIATION Way

2206 Aviation Way · (949) 887-9988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2206 Aviation Way, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. This 2 story condo has a unique floor plan: 2 bedrooms, laundry and one bath are located on the main level. Living room, kitchen and master bedroom/bath are located on 2nd level. Landlord will consider one small pet. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included at "AS-IS" condition. Easy access to shops, parks, schools, restaurants and beach. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 AVIATION Way have any available units?
2206 AVIATION Way has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2206 AVIATION Way have?
Some of 2206 AVIATION Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 AVIATION Way currently offering any rent specials?
2206 AVIATION Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 AVIATION Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2206 AVIATION Way is pet friendly.
Does 2206 AVIATION Way offer parking?
No, 2206 AVIATION Way does not offer parking.
Does 2206 AVIATION Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 AVIATION Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 AVIATION Way have a pool?
No, 2206 AVIATION Way does not have a pool.
Does 2206 AVIATION Way have accessible units?
No, 2206 AVIATION Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 AVIATION Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 AVIATION Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 AVIATION Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 AVIATION Way does not have units with air conditioning.
