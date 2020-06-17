2206 AVIATION Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. This 2 story condo has a unique floor plan: 2 bedrooms, laundry and one bath are located on the main level. Living room, kitchen and master bedroom/bath are located on 2nd level. Landlord will consider one small pet. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included at "AS-IS" condition. Easy access to shops, parks, schools, restaurants and beach. Don't miss this one!