All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2205 Graham Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2205 Graham Avenue
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:00 PM

2205 Graham Avenue

2205 Graham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2205 Graham Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This North Redondo Beach home consists of 3 bedrooms/2 baths, and has an extra room to hang out, which is connected to the garage right off the relaxing patio. The kitchen has a new Verona stove that is perfect for anyone who enjoys cooking. There are hardwood floors throughout most of the home and the master bathroom is new to this home. The owners are looking for a 12 month lease and most dogs are welcome. There is plenty of backyard space to relax and also a hot tub is staying at the home throughout the lease.
This lovely home is convenient to Hermosa and Manhattan Beach, plus super easy to get to the freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Graham Avenue have any available units?
2205 Graham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2205 Graham Avenue have?
Some of 2205 Graham Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Graham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Graham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Graham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Graham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Graham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Graham Avenue offers parking.
Does 2205 Graham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Graham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Graham Avenue have a pool?
No, 2205 Graham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Graham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2205 Graham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Graham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Graham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Graham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Graham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles