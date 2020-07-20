All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
2201 Speyer Lane
2201 Speyer Lane

2201 Speyer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Speyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled townhome style unit in a 4 units apartment located in a nice area and close to the beach. New kitchen cabinets with granite counters.
New carpet. Remodeled bathrooms. One bedrooms has sliding door that leads to a large deck. Patio off the kitchen. Laundry inside the unit. One car garage with one parking space in front of the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Speyer Lane have any available units?
2201 Speyer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2201 Speyer Lane have?
Some of 2201 Speyer Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Speyer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Speyer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Speyer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Speyer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2201 Speyer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Speyer Lane offers parking.
Does 2201 Speyer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Speyer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Speyer Lane have a pool?
No, 2201 Speyer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Speyer Lane have accessible units?
No, 2201 Speyer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Speyer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Speyer Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Speyer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Speyer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
