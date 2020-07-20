2201 Speyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 North Redondo Beach
Remodeled townhome style unit in a 4 units apartment located in a nice area and close to the beach. New kitchen cabinets with granite counters. New carpet. Remodeled bathrooms. One bedrooms has sliding door that leads to a large deck. Patio off the kitchen. Laundry inside the unit. One car garage with one parking space in front of the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
