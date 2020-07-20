2201 Speyer Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled townhome style unit in a 4 units apartment located in a nice area and close to the beach. New kitchen cabinets with granite counters.

New carpet. Remodeled bathrooms. One bedrooms has sliding door that leads to a large deck. Patio off the kitchen. Laundry inside the unit. One car garage with one parking space in front of the garage.