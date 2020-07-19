2200 Graham Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming North Redondo free-standing townhome on a corner lot. There is a gas/wood burning fireplace in living area. Wood floors throughout downstairs and carpeting upstairs in this home with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs space may be used as office or family room. Clean garage with marble floors is used as a bonus room/play room therefore no cars will be allowed to be parked in the garage. The backyard has lovely tiled patio and a garden. This amazing home is in a great neighborhood with shopping nearby.