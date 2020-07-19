All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
2200 Graham Avenue
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:48 PM

2200 Graham Avenue

2200 Graham Avenue · No Longer Available
Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

2200 Graham Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming North Redondo free-standing townhome on a corner lot. There is a gas/wood burning fireplace in living area. Wood floors throughout downstairs and carpeting upstairs in this home with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs space may be used as office or family room. Clean garage with marble floors is used as a bonus room/play room therefore no cars will be allowed to be parked in the garage. The backyard has lovely tiled patio and a garden. This amazing home is in a great neighborhood with shopping nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Graham Avenue have any available units?
2200 Graham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2200 Graham Avenue have?
Some of 2200 Graham Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Graham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Graham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Graham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Graham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2200 Graham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Graham Avenue offers parking.
Does 2200 Graham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Graham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Graham Avenue have a pool?
No, 2200 Graham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Graham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2200 Graham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Graham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Graham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Graham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 Graham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
