Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:09 AM

2120 Dufour Avenue

2120 Dufour Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Dufour Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
sauna
Bright 3 BD 2 1/2 BA condo in Redondo Beach! This lovely unit features a vast balcony, fireplace, carpeted and tiled floors. Tenants can enjoy access to a nice pool and sauna! The unit's kitchen comes with a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Washer and dryer in unit! There is a security-gated entrance. 2 car garage spaces and 2 guest parking spaces. Pet friendly with owner approval and $100k renters insurance policy required. Convenient to the 405 freeway, Anderson park, Polliwog park, Manhattan Beach Middle School, Mira Costa High School, El Camino College, Manhattan Beach Village, food, shopping, and more! Only 2.4 miles to the BEACH! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Dufour Avenue have any available units?
2120 Dufour Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2120 Dufour Avenue have?
Some of 2120 Dufour Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Dufour Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Dufour Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Dufour Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Dufour Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Dufour Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Dufour Avenue offers parking.
Does 2120 Dufour Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Dufour Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Dufour Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2120 Dufour Avenue has a pool.
Does 2120 Dufour Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2120 Dufour Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Dufour Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Dufour Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Dufour Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Dufour Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
