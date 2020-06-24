2120 Dufour Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly sauna

Bright 3 BD 2 1/2 BA condo in Redondo Beach! This lovely unit features a vast balcony, fireplace, carpeted and tiled floors. Tenants can enjoy access to a nice pool and sauna! The unit's kitchen comes with a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Washer and dryer in unit! There is a security-gated entrance. 2 car garage spaces and 2 guest parking spaces. Pet friendly with owner approval and $100k renters insurance policy required. Convenient to the 405 freeway, Anderson park, Polliwog park, Manhattan Beach Middle School, Mira Costa High School, El Camino College, Manhattan Beach Village, food, shopping, and more! Only 2.4 miles to the BEACH! Schedule a showing today!