2118 HARRIMAN Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill hot tub

AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM FULLY FURNISHED! Gorgeous 2 bedroom home on quaint street in Redondo Beach! Step inside this entertainers dream home fully stocked with a bar for entertaining, gorgeous kitchen overlooking large backyard and spacious living area. Two large bedrooms including a master suite featuring a very comfortable King-sized bed. Make your way outside and enjoy a quiet evening on your large deck outfitted with a hot tub and comfortable seating. Make your way downstairs to the large grassy backyard featuring a large trampoline for the kids! Lower suite includes a third room that can be used either as a studio, workout space, or an extra bedroom bringing the total bedroom count up to 3. This house is fully outfitted with everything you need - just bring a suitcase!