All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2112 Harriman Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2112 Harriman Lane
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

2112 Harriman Lane

2112 Harriman Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2112 Harriman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Watch the sunset reflecting on the windows in Palos Verdes from this completely detached rear townhome, built in 2004, on a great street in North Redondo Beach. Mature landscaping frame the stamped concrete drive down to this lovely “Santa Barbara style” home, enhancing the dark corbels and clay tile roof. The front door has a covered alcove to keep your guests out of the rain. When you enter, You will notice the interior archways and sunken living room with 11 foot ceilings, travertine and hardwood floor and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dark granite counters with a stone splash. Sliding doors lead to a sunny south facing, very private, yard and patio with beautiful roses and green grass. This is a sought out floor plan with the laundry room and all bedrooms on the top floor. Then the spacious Master Suite is complete with an extra sitting area and balcony with superb views of Palos Verdes. For extra convenience there is a 2-car attached garage with room for 3 more cars in the driveway. This is a wonderful location, high on a hill, that provides beautiful views and a breezy and bright interior. Owners suggest that they rarely need to turn the lights on. They especially have enjoyed the private yard and the city light view, especially in the evenings. Close to Beaches, parks, award winning schools, LAX and wonderful shopping and restaurants. You will love this neighborhood and Redondo Beach lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Harriman Lane have any available units?
2112 Harriman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2112 Harriman Lane have?
Some of 2112 Harriman Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Harriman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Harriman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Harriman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Harriman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2112 Harriman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Harriman Lane offers parking.
Does 2112 Harriman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Harriman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Harriman Lane have a pool?
No, 2112 Harriman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Harriman Lane have accessible units?
No, 2112 Harriman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Harriman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Harriman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Harriman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Harriman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles