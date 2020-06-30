2112 Harriman Lane

Amenities

Watch the sunset reflecting on the windows in Palos Verdes from this completely detached rear townhome, built in 2004, on a great street in North Redondo Beach. Mature landscaping frame the stamped concrete drive down to this lovely “Santa Barbara style” home, enhancing the dark corbels and clay tile roof. The front door has a covered alcove to keep your guests out of the rain. When you enter, You will notice the interior archways and sunken living room with 11 foot ceilings, travertine and hardwood floor and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dark granite counters with a stone splash. Sliding doors lead to a sunny south facing, very private, yard and patio with beautiful roses and green grass. This is a sought out floor plan with the laundry room and all bedrooms on the top floor. Then the spacious Master Suite is complete with an extra sitting area and balcony with superb views of Palos Verdes. For extra convenience there is a 2-car attached garage with room for 3 more cars in the driveway. This is a wonderful location, high on a hill, that provides beautiful views and a breezy and bright interior. Owners suggest that they rarely need to turn the lights on. They especially have enjoyed the private yard and the city light view, especially in the evenings. Close to Beaches, parks, award winning schools, LAX and wonderful shopping and restaurants. You will love this neighborhood and Redondo Beach lifestyle!