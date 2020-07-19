2110 Marshallfield Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

A Available 11/04/19 Beautiful detached front unit townhome on a quite street. Two on a lot. Light and bright throughout this house with open floor plan. Large kitchen, recently remodeled features stainless steel appliances, garden window, granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and both breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Real wide plank hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, huge master bathroom, enoumous walk-in closet and additional wall closet! Master bedroom opens to huge private deck facing sea breeze (east-west open). Updated master bathroom has new custom vanity with granite counter top, dual sink, lots of storage, seperate tub and shower with frameless shower glass door. Spacious two car attached garage. Excellent schools!



Owner pays for trash and sewer. Tenant pays for gas, water and electric. Renters insurance required.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/redondo-beach-ca?lid=12676542



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5223917)