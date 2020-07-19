All apartments in Redondo Beach
2110 Marshallfield Ln

2110 Marshallfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Marshallfield Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A Available 11/04/19 Beautiful detached front unit townhome on a quite street. Two on a lot. Light and bright throughout this house with open floor plan. Large kitchen, recently remodeled features stainless steel appliances, garden window, granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and both breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Real wide plank hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, huge master bathroom, enoumous walk-in closet and additional wall closet! Master bedroom opens to huge private deck facing sea breeze (east-west open). Updated master bathroom has new custom vanity with granite counter top, dual sink, lots of storage, seperate tub and shower with frameless shower glass door. Spacious two car attached garage. Excellent schools!

Owner pays for trash and sewer. Tenant pays for gas, water and electric. Renters insurance required.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/redondo-beach-ca?lid=12676542

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Marshallfield Ln have any available units?
2110 Marshallfield Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2110 Marshallfield Ln have?
Some of 2110 Marshallfield Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Marshallfield Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Marshallfield Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Marshallfield Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Marshallfield Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2110 Marshallfield Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Marshallfield Ln offers parking.
Does 2110 Marshallfield Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Marshallfield Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Marshallfield Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Marshallfield Ln has a pool.
Does 2110 Marshallfield Ln have accessible units?
No, 2110 Marshallfield Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Marshallfield Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Marshallfield Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Marshallfield Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2110 Marshallfield Ln has units with air conditioning.
