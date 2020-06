Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious single family home with 5 large BEDROOMS/3 FULL BATHS/3 CAR GARAGE

on a 7500 SF lot in North Redondo Beach. Close access to the glorious South Bay Beaches and all it has to offer.



Open kitchen with granite countertops and French doors leading out to a beautiful lush backyard. Great walkability. Highly sought after school district.

Lincoln Elementary School and Preschool within walking distance. Perfect for entertaining, running and playing. Close to airport and freeways.



Huge Master Bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and 2 walk in closets and a fireplace.

Wood Floors throughout, 3 fireplaces. If you want to live in the South Bay, this is it!