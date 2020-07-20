2109 Gates Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful light and airy four-bedroom rear townhome that features an open floor plan. With a separate dining room plus a breakfast nook, and separate living and family rooms, you will have plenty of space to enjoy life. The family room has a fireplace and wet bar, and sliding doors to the nicely landscaped, private, backyard. The upstairs features a master suite with another fireplace, walk-in closet and a balcony overlooking the patio. Enjoy the soaking tub, separate shower and second walk-in closet in the attached master bathroom. Two other bedrooms have walk-in closets with the fourth bedroom featuring a sliding door closet. Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout the home. An added bonus - the tankless water heater and a garage large enough for two cars plus storage.