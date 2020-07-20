All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated March 23 2019 at 9:36 AM

2109 Gates Avenue

2109 Gates Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Gates Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful light and airy four-bedroom rear townhome that features an open floor plan. With a separate dining room plus a breakfast nook, and separate living and family rooms, you will have plenty of space to enjoy life. The family room has a fireplace and wet bar, and sliding doors to the nicely landscaped, private, backyard. The upstairs features a master suite with another fireplace, walk-in closet and a balcony overlooking the patio. Enjoy the soaking tub, separate shower and second walk-in closet in the attached master bathroom. Two other bedrooms have walk-in closets with the fourth bedroom featuring a sliding door closet. Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout the home. An added bonus - the tankless water heater and a garage large enough for two cars plus storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Gates Avenue have any available units?
2109 Gates Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2109 Gates Avenue have?
Some of 2109 Gates Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Gates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Gates Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Gates Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Gates Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2109 Gates Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Gates Avenue offers parking.
Does 2109 Gates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Gates Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Gates Avenue have a pool?
No, 2109 Gates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Gates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2109 Gates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Gates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Gates Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Gates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Gates Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
