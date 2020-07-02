2107 Blossom Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Blossom House - Property Id: 166708



Single story 3BD, 2BA house located on a quite tree-lined family friendly neighborhood. Quick access to freeway, LAX, downtown LA and 2 miles to the beach. Excellent Redondo Beach school district with walking distance to Award Winning Madison Elementary school. Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer included. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & kitchen. Bright, updated kitchen with granite counters & new cabinets with lots of storage. New paint, new vanities in bathrooms. Tile floors in kitchen & baths, wood floors through-out the house. Attached Garage + Long Driveway for 2 additional cars. Large front yard, covered side yard & private backyard are perfect for beach weather BBQ. Gardener & trash included. 1 year lease. Credit check and proof of income required. Contact Danielle (310) 634-7368.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166708p

Property Id 166708



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5218201)