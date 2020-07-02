2107 Blossom Lane

Amenities
Blossom House - Property Id: 166708
Single story 3BD, 2BA house located on a quite tree-lined family friendly neighborhood. Quick access to freeway, LAX, downtown LA and 2 miles to the beach. Excellent Redondo Beach school district with walking distance to Award Winning Madison Elementary school. Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer included. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & kitchen. Bright, updated kitchen with granite counters & new cabinets with lots of storage. New paint, new vanities in bathrooms. Tile floors in kitchen & baths, wood floors through-out the house. Attached Garage + Long Driveway for 2 additional cars. Large front yard, covered side yard & private backyard are perfect for beach weather BBQ. Gardener & trash included. 1 year lease. Credit check and proof of income required. Contact Danielle (310) 634-7368.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166708p
No Dogs Allowed
