Redondo Beach, CA
2107 Blossom Lane
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

2107 Blossom Lane

2107 Blossom Lane
Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

2107 Blossom Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Blossom House - Property Id: 166708

Single story 3BD, 2BA house located on a quite tree-lined family friendly neighborhood. Quick access to freeway, LAX, downtown LA and 2 miles to the beach. Excellent Redondo Beach school district with walking distance to Award Winning Madison Elementary school. Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer included. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & kitchen. Bright, updated kitchen with granite counters & new cabinets with lots of storage. New paint, new vanities in bathrooms. Tile floors in kitchen & baths, wood floors through-out the house. Attached Garage + Long Driveway for 2 additional cars. Large front yard, covered side yard & private backyard are perfect for beach weather BBQ. Gardener & trash included. 1 year lease. Credit check and proof of income required. Contact Danielle (310) 634-7368.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166708p
Property Id 166708

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5218201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Blossom Lane have any available units?
2107 Blossom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2107 Blossom Lane have?
Some of 2107 Blossom Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Blossom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Blossom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Blossom Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Blossom Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Blossom Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Blossom Lane offers parking.
Does 2107 Blossom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 Blossom Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Blossom Lane have a pool?
No, 2107 Blossom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Blossom Lane have accessible units?
No, 2107 Blossom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Blossom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Blossom Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 Blossom Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 Blossom Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

