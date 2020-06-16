All apartments in Redondo Beach
2105 Mathews Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:07 AM

2105 Mathews Avenue

2105 Mathews Avenue · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2105 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this light and bright 3 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome in Redondo Beach! Entry level you’ll have a huge family room with a half bath, separate laundry room and direct access to your 2 car garage. Head up stairs to the mid level that includes the kitchen with dining room that has plenty of natural light, living room with a fire place, vaulted ceilings and flows right outside to the oversized balcony plus there is a bedroom and bathroom. The third level has the second bedroom with full bathroom and the master suite with its own private deck. This is a very convenient location as it’s right next to the freeways and walking distance to a multitude of restaurants, shops, markets, parks and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Mathews Avenue have any available units?
2105 Mathews Avenue has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2105 Mathews Avenue have?
Some of 2105 Mathews Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Mathews Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Mathews Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Mathews Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Mathews Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2105 Mathews Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Mathews Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2105 Mathews Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Mathews Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Mathews Avenue have a pool?
No, 2105 Mathews Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Mathews Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2105 Mathews Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Mathews Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Mathews Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Mathews Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Mathews Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
