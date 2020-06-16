2105 Mathews Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this light and bright 3 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome in Redondo Beach! Entry level you’ll have a huge family room with a half bath, separate laundry room and direct access to your 2 car garage. Head up stairs to the mid level that includes the kitchen with dining room that has plenty of natural light, living room with a fire place, vaulted ceilings and flows right outside to the oversized balcony plus there is a bedroom and bathroom. The third level has the second bedroom with full bathroom and the master suite with its own private deck. This is a very convenient location as it’s right next to the freeways and walking distance to a multitude of restaurants, shops, markets, parks and much more!