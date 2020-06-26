All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 209 N Juanita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
209 N Juanita Avenue
Last updated February 16 2020 at 4:04 PM

209 N Juanita Avenue

209 North Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

209 North Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A turnkey spacious end-unit townhome beautifully remodeled, located in very desirable South Redondo few blocks away from the beach! Ample natural lights shine through windows that have plantation shutters. Tall ceilings and very open floor plan, nicely upgraded fireplace, amazing kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances including; refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher as well as new washer and dryer. Good size bedrooms with high ceilings and master bedroom has a useful bonus room with a skylight. There is direct access to an attached car garage which has tons of extra storage and space and there is a private front yard . This nice home is close to shopping, dining, coffeehouses and award-winning schools and much more that Southbay has to offer! Photos were taken before the current tenants move in and please do not disturb the occupants and call agent to schedule showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 N Juanita Avenue have any available units?
209 N Juanita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 209 N Juanita Avenue have?
Some of 209 N Juanita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 N Juanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 N Juanita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 N Juanita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 209 N Juanita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 209 N Juanita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 209 N Juanita Avenue offers parking.
Does 209 N Juanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 N Juanita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 N Juanita Avenue have a pool?
No, 209 N Juanita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 209 N Juanita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209 N Juanita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209 N Juanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 N Juanita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 N Juanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 N Juanita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles