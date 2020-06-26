209 N Juanita Avenue

Amenities

A turnkey spacious end-unit townhome beautifully remodeled, located in very desirable South Redondo few blocks away from the beach! Ample natural lights shine through windows that have plantation shutters. Tall ceilings and very open floor plan, nicely upgraded fireplace, amazing kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances including; refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher as well as new washer and dryer. Good size bedrooms with high ceilings and master bedroom has a useful bonus room with a skylight. There is direct access to an attached car garage which has tons of extra storage and space and there is a private front yard . This nice home is close to shopping, dining, coffeehouses and award-winning schools and much more that Southbay has to offer! Photos were taken before the current tenants move in and please do not disturb the occupants and call agent to schedule showings!