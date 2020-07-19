All apartments in Redondo Beach
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2019 Belmont Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2019 Belmont Lane

2019 Belmont Lane · No Longer Available
2019 Belmont Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b66e860e1 ----
50% OFF your First Month\'s Rent! Be the first to live in this Gorgeous Newly remodeled Front unit condo!! Kitchen and baths have all new granite countertops, faucets, lighting, new stainless steel stove and new stainless dishwasher. New luxury vinyl planks throughout the entire house along with fresh paint and all new blinds. Large private condo in nice Redondo Beach neighborhood. Two story w/private patio. Gas Fireplace in a drop down living room, 1/2 bath and kitchen/dining area on the first floor. Upstairs there is an extremely spacious master suite with walk in closet, vanity area and separate bathroom, high rise open beam ceilings. 2nd bedroom also has high beam ceilings. Laundry room separates the master from the other bedrooms and full bathroom. If you need space, this is the place for you. Plenty of closets. 2 car parking in detached garage. Sorry no pets. www.jamico.com

Rare find in this area of Redondo Beach! Small condo complex with only 3 units. Jefferson School adjacent . Excellent neighborhood and location.

4 Inch Base Boards
Dual Pane
Fridge
Gardener
Granite
Large Bedrooms
Laundry
New Carpet
Recently Remodeled
Shower Doors
Trash
Vinyl Planks
Walk In Closets
Washer & Dryer
Water
Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Belmont Lane have any available units?
2019 Belmont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2019 Belmont Lane have?
Some of 2019 Belmont Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Belmont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Belmont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Belmont Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2019 Belmont Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2019 Belmont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Belmont Lane offers parking.
Does 2019 Belmont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 Belmont Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Belmont Lane have a pool?
No, 2019 Belmont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Belmont Lane have accessible units?
No, 2019 Belmont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Belmont Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Belmont Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Belmont Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 Belmont Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
