2019 Belmont Lane

50% OFF your First Month\'s Rent! Be the first to live in this Gorgeous Newly remodeled Front unit condo!! Kitchen and baths have all new granite countertops, faucets, lighting, new stainless steel stove and new stainless dishwasher. New luxury vinyl planks throughout the entire house along with fresh paint and all new blinds. Large private condo in nice Redondo Beach neighborhood. Two story w/private patio. Gas Fireplace in a drop down living room, 1/2 bath and kitchen/dining area on the first floor. Upstairs there is an extremely spacious master suite with walk in closet, vanity area and separate bathroom, high rise open beam ceilings. 2nd bedroom also has high beam ceilings. Laundry room separates the master from the other bedrooms and full bathroom. If you need space, this is the place for you. Plenty of closets. 2 car parking in detached garage. Sorry no pets. www.jamico.com



Rare find in this area of Redondo Beach! Small condo complex with only 3 units. Jefferson School adjacent . Excellent neighborhood and location.



