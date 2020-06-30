2011 Morgan Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This spectacular front unit townhome is the one you have been looking for. Located on a highly desirable street in Redondo Beach is a spacious property and a true blank canvas for your next move. Past the landscaped front yard, the dramatic front entry leads into a light and bright living room – perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. The upper level has a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace where everyone will gather. Let the outdoors in through two separate decks off of this space. Perfect for evening conversation and star gazing. A formal dining room is nearby the cook’s kitchen with granite countertops and ample cabinet space and nice appliances. This upper level is where everyone will gather. Just imagine Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends. The master suite has a romantic fireplace and a large ensuite. Have your own spa day with double sinks, soaking tub and a large walk-in glass shower. Don’t miss the large walk-in closet! The lower level features three additional bedrooms with mirrored closet doors, a laundry room and a large hall bath. The attached two-car garage has extra room for storage in addition to a closet under the stairs. Fresh paint throughout. Located near award winning Jefferson Elementary School, parks, and easy access to the 405. What are you waiting for?