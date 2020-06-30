All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2011 Morgan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2011 Morgan Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:15 PM

2011 Morgan Lane

2011 Morgan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2011 Morgan Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This spectacular front unit townhome is the one you have been looking for. Located on a highly desirable street in Redondo Beach is a spacious property and a true blank canvas for your next move. Past the landscaped front yard, the dramatic front entry leads into a light and bright living room – perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. The upper level has a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace where everyone will gather. Let the outdoors in through two separate decks off of this space. Perfect for evening conversation and star gazing. A formal dining room is nearby the cook’s kitchen with granite countertops and ample cabinet space and nice appliances. This upper level is where everyone will gather. Just imagine Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends. The master suite has a romantic fireplace and a large ensuite. Have your own spa day with double sinks, soaking tub and a large walk-in glass shower. Don’t miss the large walk-in closet! The lower level features three additional bedrooms with mirrored closet doors, a laundry room and a large hall bath. The attached two-car garage has extra room for storage in addition to a closet under the stairs. Fresh paint throughout. Located near award winning Jefferson Elementary School, parks, and easy access to the 405. What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Morgan Lane have any available units?
2011 Morgan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2011 Morgan Lane have?
Some of 2011 Morgan Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Morgan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Morgan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Morgan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Morgan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2011 Morgan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Morgan Lane offers parking.
Does 2011 Morgan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Morgan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Morgan Lane have a pool?
No, 2011 Morgan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Morgan Lane have accessible units?
No, 2011 Morgan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Morgan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Morgan Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Morgan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 Morgan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles