Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM

2007 Carnegie Lane

2007 Carnegie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Recently remodeled with new wood flooring, new kitchen cabinets, with granite counter tops and designer back splash. New stove and hood. Freshly painted and ready for immediate occupancy. Two good sized bedrooms on the main floor that share a remodeled bath room. Laundry Room with washer and Dryer. Upstairs is a great room with high ceilings, wood floors and used brick fireplace. Master bedroom has large closets with mirrored closet doors. Master bath has new tub with enclosures and New tiled shower with glass door. Rent includes Water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Carnegie Lane have any available units?
2007 Carnegie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2007 Carnegie Lane have?
Some of 2007 Carnegie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Carnegie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Carnegie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Carnegie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Carnegie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2007 Carnegie Lane offer parking?
No, 2007 Carnegie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2007 Carnegie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 Carnegie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Carnegie Lane have a pool?
No, 2007 Carnegie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Carnegie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2007 Carnegie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Carnegie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Carnegie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Carnegie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Carnegie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
