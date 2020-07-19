2005 Bataan Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Detached and Private rear unit, 2 on a lot townhouse. New paint, new flooring, newer stainless steel appliances, new LED lighting fixtures. Interior is light and bright. The downstairs features a large living room with nice hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. The dining area, kitchen and great room looks out onto a private backyard and patio that is perfect for entertaining. Newer maintenance free vinyl fence. All bedrooms are upstairs and have vaulted ceilings. Close to highly rated schools, freeways, great restaurants and shopping. Refrigerator provided without warranty.