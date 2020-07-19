All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2005 Bataan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2005 Bataan Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2005 Bataan Road

2005 Bataan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2005 Bataan Road, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Detached and Private rear unit, 2 on a lot townhouse. New paint, new flooring, newer stainless steel appliances, new LED lighting fixtures. Interior is light and bright. The downstairs features a large living room with nice hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. The dining area, kitchen and great room looks out onto a private backyard and patio that is perfect for entertaining. Newer maintenance free vinyl fence. All bedrooms are upstairs and have vaulted ceilings. Close to highly rated schools, freeways, great restaurants and shopping. Refrigerator provided without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Bataan Road have any available units?
2005 Bataan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2005 Bataan Road have?
Some of 2005 Bataan Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Bataan Road currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Bataan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Bataan Road pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Bataan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2005 Bataan Road offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Bataan Road offers parking.
Does 2005 Bataan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Bataan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Bataan Road have a pool?
No, 2005 Bataan Road does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Bataan Road have accessible units?
No, 2005 Bataan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Bataan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Bataan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Bataan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 Bataan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles