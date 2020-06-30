All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2000 Voorhees #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2000 Voorhees #4
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

2000 Voorhees #4

2000 Voorhees Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2000 Voorhees Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse Style Apartment in Redondo Beach, Close to Schools, Parks and Entertainment! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
- 2BR/1.5BA
- Approx. 1,100 Sq Ft
- Good Sized Kitchen w/ Microwave & Dishwasher
- Bright & Open Living Room with Recessed Lighting, Fireplace and Slider to Balcony
- Good-Sized Bedrooms with Lots of Closet Space and Direct Slider Access to Upper Level Patio
- Tile and Carpet Flooring Throughout
- Washer and Dryer Hookups
- 2-Assigned Underground Parking
- Gardener, Water and Trash Included
- Tenant Pays Gas & Electricity
- 1-Year Minimum Lease
- No Smoking

***AVAILABLE 10/25/2019 OR SOONER***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE3235116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Voorhees #4 have any available units?
2000 Voorhees #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2000 Voorhees #4 have?
Some of 2000 Voorhees #4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Voorhees #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Voorhees #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Voorhees #4 pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Voorhees #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2000 Voorhees #4 offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Voorhees #4 offers parking.
Does 2000 Voorhees #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Voorhees #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Voorhees #4 have a pool?
No, 2000 Voorhees #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Voorhees #4 have accessible units?
No, 2000 Voorhees #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Voorhees #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Voorhees #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Voorhees #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Voorhees #4 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles