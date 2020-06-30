2000 Voorhees #4

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse Style Apartment in Redondo Beach, Close to Schools, Parks and Entertainment! - PROPERTY DETAILS:

- 2BR/1.5BA

- Approx. 1,100 Sq Ft

- Good Sized Kitchen w/ Microwave & Dishwasher

- Bright & Open Living Room with Recessed Lighting, Fireplace and Slider to Balcony

- Good-Sized Bedrooms with Lots of Closet Space and Direct Slider Access to Upper Level Patio

- Tile and Carpet Flooring Throughout

- Washer and Dryer Hookups

- 2-Assigned Underground Parking

- Gardener, Water and Trash Included

- Tenant Pays Gas & Electricity

- 1-Year Minimum Lease

- No Smoking



***AVAILABLE 10/25/2019 OR SOONER***

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



(RLNE3235116)